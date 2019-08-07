WEST GLACIER – Pray Lake remains closed as park rangers continue searching for a Canada man who reportedly drowned in the area.
The 64-year-old from Edmonton may have gone into the lake to save a dog Tuesday afternoon, according to eyewitness reports, before struggling and going underwater. Park officials have confirmed that the dog has since died.
Officials with the National Park Service said the agency will release his name once they’ve told his family about the situation.
Rangers responded immediately after hearing about the incident from a bystander, and searched the lake all evening, but could not find the man. A local dive team was unable to respond since they were at another drowning outside the park, according to an official release.
Search efforts continued Wednesday morning with National Park Service searchers, the Flathead County Dive Team and Blackfeet Tribal Police.
Pray Lake is located in the Two Medicine area of the park, that’s roughly 700 feet long and 400 feet wide next to Two Medicine Campground. The area near the inlet where the man was last seen is approximately 20 feet deep, according to park officials.