LIVINGSTON - Park County has declared a state of emergency due to flooding throughout the area.
Though flooding is still in its early stages, travel is becoming more difficult in the county.
Officials say as many as 14 roads have sustained damage, with five of them already closed due to the threat of further flooding. Most are in rural areas.
Now, officials are scrambling to stay on top of the sudden and rapid snow melt paving its way across Park County.
"We have our hands full just trying to figure out what's going on," says Greg Coleman, director of Park County’s Office of Emergency Management. "We're not in a preparedness mode, we're in a response mode in terms of making sure folks have access to emergency services."
And it’s not just the roads that are being affected. A temporary bridge over the Shields River east of Livingston that was put in place several months ago was washed away yesterday by floodwaters. Officials say they don’t know how long it will take to get a permanent bridge built in the area.
Until then, residents are forced to take a 26 mile detour to get from one side of the river to the other.
Down the road in the Paradise Valley, flooding is hitting farmers and valley residents.
Jeff Jones, who has live in the area for his whole life, is wading through the impact of the melting snow.
"Last night, there was about nine inches in [my] yard,” says Jones. “Just running all through the trailer court. Then this morning, there was nothing. It was gone. It was weird."
Officials say the area’s flooding isn’t necessarily coming sooner that expected. But for residents, this is already one of the worst floods in decades.
Jones says some of the older residents in the area have told him it’s the worst flooding they’ve seen since the mid-1970s.
While this is likely just the beginning of flood season, the snow that’s expected to hit Park County over the next few days might actually be a blessing in disguise.
Coleman says the cloud cover in the county will help decrease its temperatures. And while the snow pack on the ground will continue to grow, it’s slowing down the snow melt for the time being.
“It's not so much a matter of how much snow you have,” he explains, “but how quickly it melts, as to whether it's going to cause issues or not."
A list of flood resources and road impacts can be found on Park County’s Office of Emergency Management web page. Sand is also available at the Park County Fairgrounds, with sandbags ready to be purchased at local businesses.