LIVINGSTON - A partnership between the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce, Automatic Transmission Specialist, and local auto stores is driving hope into the Park County community with the very first Park County Automobile Giving Program.
On Tuesday, the first recipient, Marie Snyder, received her electric blue Honda Element. Snyder is a cancer survivor whose spine was injured in an accident a few years ago, leaving her reliant on a wheelchair.
Despite the cards she was dealt, Snyder chose to use what she had to help others. The Emigrant resident drives her '94 Buick up to 130 miles away to take neighbors in need to doctor's appointments and grocery trips.
Her new vehicle is specially built so that Snyder can easily enter and exit her vehicle with her wheelchair.
Automatic Transmission Specialist co-owner Aiden Mcdonnell said he constantly sees cars that could be fixed, but the owners decide to take them to the junkyard instead of paying for the rehab.
Mcdonnell has had the idea for a program that gives specialized cars too people in need in the back if his head for more than a year.
The program will continue in Park County, with plans to expand to Bozeman soon.