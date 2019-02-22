Parents speak out after daycare temporarily closes it's doors

GREAT FALLS- Tonight, February 22, 2019, two parents have spoken out about their children experiencing a lack of supervision, and inappropriate discipline at Many Blessings 2 Daycare Center, also known as Mini Hands and Hearts. This comes after the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services confirms its doors are temporarily shut.
What was once an up and running daycare, now looks like an abandoned building, but one parent whose child utilized this daycare's services tells us it even looked this way with kids in it.
"The lights would be turned off throughout the day. The lights would be dark in there. And I don't know if that was a way to keep some of the kids calm,” said an anonymous customer of the Many Blessings 2 Daycare Center.
"He had marks all on his arms, on side of his face, on his cheek, and he was also bleeding from the back of his upper right arm,” said Brenda Becker, whose son for a period of time went to Many Blessings 2 Daycare Center.
Brenda Becker, noticed this one day after picking up her son, Cael Miller from Many Blessings 2. She immediately called the daycare and asked what happened to her son.
"They said nothing had happened to him, and if I could send them pictures,” said Becker.
After reporting it to the police, she and her son took a trip to the ER.
"The doctor told me the cut on the back of his arm looked like someone dug a fingernail into his arm," said Becker.
Now, Becker's son won't go to daycare because she says he's too scared, making it difficult for mom to find work.
"There’s quite a bit of information in there that talks about some of the deficiencies that were sighted dealing with inappropriate discipline and supervision,” said Jon Ebelt, the Public Information Officer for the Montana Dept. of Public Health and Human Services.
As it turns out, Becker wasn't the only parent experiencing issues. All in all six complaints over two years have been filed with DPHHS, from various people. When we first broke the story on February 21st, 2019, another mom reached out to us. She wishes to remain anonymous but told us she had problems with workers at the daycare not going outside to get her child off the bus.
"The bus would be beeping. Waiting, meanwhile, traffic is backed up. The bus driver will not let the child off the bus. they'd call the center, the center would not pick up their phone, or they would become argumentive with the bus company,” said the anonymous mother.
As of news time, no one from Many Blessings has returned our calls or emails. Many Blessings can request a fair hearing with DPHHS, the timeline to get that done is by March 18th, 2019.