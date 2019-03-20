PRAY - Driving through the Paradise Valley, it's clear to see how it got its name. And for those who call the stunning area home, this is truly heaven on earth.
So when Canada-based Lucky Minerals proposed digging into the valley's significant resources in search of gold, this community took action.
Senator Jon Tester joined the fight, proposing the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act. Montana's senior senator was joined by his Senate counterpart Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte, with all three helping push the bipartisan bill through D.C.
It took a long four years, but the bill finally passed as part of larger public lands package. It won in the Senate by an almost unheard of number, 92-8, before successfully winning the House and being approved by President Trump himself.
Colin Davis of the Greater Yellowstone Business Coalition and owner of Pray's Chico Hot Springs, can only reflect on the uphill battle it took to protect the Paradise Valley that he calls home.
"They told us at the beginning that this would never happen," says Davis. "it would take an act of Congress. And Michelle looked at me the other day and she goes, 'They told us it would take an act of Congress and we got it.'"
Davis says the battle was about more than just environmental protection, but protecting the valley's economy and providing the best option for the hundreds who call the area home.
Now, with beauty and that community protected forever, Davis, who calls the long endeavor one of the most meaningful accomplishments of his life, can finally rest.
"There's not a day goes by I don't go 'It's just so beautiful,'" Davis says. "How many people get to live in a place like this? How many people get to work in a place like this?"