Over 60 dog bites this year in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- To leash or not to leash.
The City of Bozeman says your dog belongs on a leash no matter how well behaved they are.
The City of Bozeman has several off-leash dog parks in the area and those are the only areas in the city that your dog can be off the leash.
Since the month of January, nearly 60 dog bites have been reported.
If your dog is off the leash and bites someone or causes damage your liable, it also could lead to criminal charges.
You can also pick up a citation if you let your pup run free in a park or walking trail that does not allow off-leash dogs, citations can also be issued if your dog is chasing wildlife.
“Anytime a well-behaved dog can become distractive,” Animal Control Officer Selena Fowler said, “[the dog] can decide to not listen to your words calling them back away from either chasing wildlife or eagerly trying to say hi to a person who might be actually scared of your dog.”
Animal control is asking for your compliance in keeping your dogs on a leash simply for the reason of public safety.
With summer fast approaching and more outdoor time on the horizon keeping your dog on a leash ensures everyone safety.
If you don't have a leash Animal Control stocks trails and parks with blue leashes available for you to borrow.
It's important to note that at off-leash park's, dogs must be on a leash until they are out of the parking lot.