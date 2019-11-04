Organizers of the Belgrade Festival of Lights meeting to start event planning this week

BELGRADE- If you started listening to Mariah Carey's, "All I want for Christmas is you," the minute the last trick-or-treater knocked on your door Halloween, the Belgrade Coalition needs you.
The coalition is starting the planning for the Belgrade Festival of Lights.
Every year downtown Belgrade lights up to spreads holiday cheer and this year organizers need to raise $30,000.
Holiday decor enthusiasts can meet November 5 and again on November 19 at Belgrade City Hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m. to discuss event planning.
This week’s meeting will be highlighting the planning of kid's activities, decorating the high school, and, most importantly decorating downtown Belgrade.
The coalition says this year they need help getting lights up. They are hoping a local arborist or construction company will help them hang lights in the tall trees downtown.
On the fundraising side, they are hosting two pint nights, one at the Rhino Casino, November 13 and another at Bar 3 BBQ, December 4.
The Festival of Lights will be taking place on December 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Entry is free, they are partnering with Kiwanis for a community breakfast and Habitat for Humanity for gingerbread house building.
You can read the full event line up here.