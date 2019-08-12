Open registration for free Learn to Play Hockey classes in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- With school just around the corner, you may be looking for activities to put your kids in during this school year.
If your child is interested in playing hockey, but you have some fear in signing them up and purchasing all of the equipment just to find out it may not be for them, the Bozeman Amateur Hockey Association can help.
BAHA has a program for children ages 4-10 who want to learn to play ice hockey, there will be four free on ice sessions that includes all the necessary equipment to borrow.
This gives kids a chance to try before you buy.
Space and equipment rental for Learn to Play Hockey is limited, this year pre-registration starts Monday, August, 12.
Learn To Play Schedule-
Friday, October 4th 4-4:40 p.m. or 4:40-5:20 p.m.
Friday, October 11th 4-4:40 p.m. or 4:40-5:20 p.m.
Friday, October 18th 4-4:40 p.m. or 4:40-5:20 p.m.
Friday, October 25th 4-4:40 p.m. or 4:40-5:20 p.m.
The Bozeman Figure Skating Club also hosts Learn to Skate classes to teach kids basics, that registration will open in the coming weeks.
You can get more information on the BAHA class here, and Learn to Skate here.