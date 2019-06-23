GALLATIN GATEWAY - If you keep your eyes open during a rural Montana drive, it won’t take long to spot one of the Treasure State’s historic one-room schoolhouses. But one of those aging structures holds a special significance for longtime Bozeman residents.
It’s just a few feet off of Highway 191, and you’ve probably passed by without a second glance. But take a couple of steps in the 1912 Little Bear School House, and it feels like you’re entering a time capsule.
Barbara Owens made the Bozeman area her home after being raised at a two-room schoolhouse in Indiana. Now a volunteer tour guide at the Little Bear School House, it’s her turn to tell the story.
“It’s a little piece of history that was saved and brought back for the public and the future generations to know about that would otherwise have never been known,” she explains.
In its day – at a time when Gallatin Gateway was called “Salesville” after a local businessman – the schoolhouse was used to teach the children of ranchers.
But in the late 1990s, the little schoolhouse made a big move from its home on Little Bear Creek to the land along U.S. 191 it rests on now. The schoolhouse, and the way its remembered by its former students, lives on through the stories collected for the museum.
The museum was built for the community, by the community. It’s staffed by locals and paid for by the twice-yearly Little Bear School House Museum Antique Show in Bozeman.
“Some of the local ladies found [the old schoolhouse] and decided to save it and bring it back, and they moved it here,” says Owens. “The land was donated and the building was donated. And everything you see around here, all the trees, they put in.”
With a population that’s getting younger, most of Bozeman’s current residents weren’t around before the schoolhouse closed its doors in 1950. But the Bozeman that residents live in now was shaped by the youngsters that went to school at Little Bear. And now, it’s their turn to teach.
You can find the Little Bear School House Museum at 76200 Gallatin Road, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730. It’s open 1-5 PM Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Memorial Day until Labor Day.