BOZEMAN - One person was transported to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle pile-up near the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport that closed I-90 westbound for nearly three hours on Thursday night.
The crash happened between the Bozeman Airport Interchange and the Jackrabbit Interchange, near mile marker 299.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin says the crash happened around 4:30 PM, when a semi driving along I-90 slid into the median. Westbound traffic tried to slow down, but a vehicle hit another vehicle, causing the first in a chain reaction of crashes. Several cars tried to avoid the first crash, with some ending up in the ditch.
Overall, according to Sgt. McLaughlin, about 20 vehicles were involved in the pileup, with 11 of those wrecked.
Sgt. McLaughlin says at about 4:00 PM, heavy snow began falling on the roadways, and the area roadways started to ice over. He warns all drivers to drive defensively, and expect the unexpected when it comes to weather and other drivers.
We are currently handling a high volume of crashes I-90 Belgrade. Very icy roads.#mtwx#slowdown#crashalert pic.twitter.com/xEXUjD2Hh0— Sgt McLaughlin (@SgtPatrick127) March 8, 2019