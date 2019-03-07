Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES IN THE VALLEYS AND 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND AT PASS LEVEL. * WHERE...MADISON AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY. EXPECT THE SNOW TO BEGIN IN THE WEST YELLOWSTONE AREA AROUND 5 AM FRIDAY AND THEN SPREAD NORTHWARD INTO THE BOZEMAN AREA ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED AND SLICK ROADWAYS. STRUCTURES STRESSED BY THE WEIGHT OF THE CURRENT SNOWPACK COULD BE FURTHER STRESSED BY THE ADDITIONAL NEW SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&