One killed and 2 injured in crash near Crow Agency

One person was killed and two were injured in a single vehicle accident on Highway 212 in Big Horn County on Friday night.
According to Montana Highway Patrol the car was in an active pursuit with the Northern Cheyenne Bureau of Indian Affairs at around 10:30 P.M. when it lost control and rolled the vehicle.
Two of the three occupants were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle, one died on scene, while the 2 others were transported to a hospital in Billings.
MHP says both speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash.