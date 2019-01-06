One killed and 2 injured in crash near Crow Agency

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES TODAY, WITH ANOTHER 4 TO 7 INCHES TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. EXPECT THE HIGHER AMOUNTS TO OCCUR AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. WINDS GUSTS WILL INCREASE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY, AND POSSIBLY GUST OVER 50 MPH. * WHERE...SOUTHERN MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES, INCLUDING WEST YELLOWSTONE. THIS ALSO INCLUDES RAYNOLDS AND TARGHEE PASSES. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY AT MOUNTAIN PASS LEVEL. A 6 TO 12 HOUR LULL IN THE SNOW IS POSSIBLE LATER TODAY, FOLLOWED BY MORE SNOW AND WIDESPREAD AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WHICH COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY TONIGHT INTO MONDAY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. INCREASED AVALANCHE DANGER IS ALSO POSSIBLE. * NOTE...THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITY OF BOZEMAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&