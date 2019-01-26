BOZEMAN- One woman is dead and a man is injured after a single car crash late Friday night, according to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).
MHP said around 11 PM a truck merging onto I-90 from the N. 7th ramp in Bozeman began to fishtail. The driver reportedly over-corrected, went off the right side of the road, rolled and hit a power pole on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The female passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Belgrade, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 47-year-old male from Sheridan, was taken to Bozeman Health.
MHP said the driver was wearing a seat belt, while the passenger was not.
Road conditions were listed as icy Friday evening.
MHP said alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
Troopers say this is the 13th fatality on Montana roadways this year.