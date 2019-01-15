WEST YELLOWSTONE - Authorities say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a snowmobile collided with an SUV on Monday.
A release from the West Yellowstone Police Department says the snowmobile with two riders was heading southbound on Dunraven on the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 14.
Police say the snowmobile driver ran a stop sign and collided with an SUV coming the other way. The riders were knocked off the snowmobile.
One rider was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Idaho Falls.
Police say the riders were visiting from out of state and riding a rented snowmobile. Their names have not yet been released while officials notify their families.
No one else was reported hurt in the incident.
The Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, the National Forest Service and the National Park Service assisted with the incident.