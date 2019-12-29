Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 7 TO 12 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&