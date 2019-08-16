ANACONDA - One person is dead after an early morning rollover crash in Anaconda.
Anacond-Deer Lodge Police Chief Tim Barkell said an officer reported seeing a cloud of dust near the Town Pump on Highway 1 just after 12:30 AM Friday.
Arriving officers found a 1999 Chevy Silverado pickup that had been traveling east on the highway, rolled over and a 38-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle.
Officers found the man about 50 yards from the truck and said he was breathing, but bleeding badly. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Barkell said the man was not wearing a seat belt. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
The name of the man has not been released.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.