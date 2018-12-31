One person is dead after a crash Sunday evening in Park County.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Patrick McLaughlin said the driver was headed east on Brackett Creek Road, about 40 minutes northeast of Bozeman, when he apparently lost control and slid down a 100 foot embankment.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Road conditions were snowy at the time of the crash.
Sgt. McLaughlin said speed is believed to have played a factor and drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out.
The Park County Coroner is has not yet released the name of the victim. McLaughlin confirmed the victim is a man from Park County.
The crash remains under investigation.