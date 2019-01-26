One person is dead and another is injured after they were caught in an avalanche Friday, in Southwest Montana.
According to the Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Facebook page, four skiers were caught in the avalanche in the Tobacco Root Mountains near Bell Lake Yurt.
The Facebook post indicates two of the skiers were able to grab trees while two other skiers were swept downhill. One skier was seriously injured and another died as a result of trauma from the incident.
A post on the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center website reads:
"The avalanche fatality in the Tobacco Roots yesterday is a somber reminder that dangerous avalanches remain likely in the backcountry. This is the eighth U.S. avalanche fatality during the month of January. A hundred good decisions in the backcountry can be offset by one poor decision. When conditions are unstable, it is best to play the conservative card and avoid avalanche terrain."
The center is expected to release additional information about the fatality in the coming days.