One Bozeman mom wants to pay off negative school lunch balances

BOZEMAN- With kids at schools working hard to challenge their brains and learn as much as possible one thing moms and dads don’t want, hunger students.
This started with a conversation on Facebook from one Bozeman mom, Kelsey Lopp, she recently learned that some kids in the area accrue a negative balance on their lunch bills at school.
She says her hope is to help students by sparking a larger conversation. Lopp says she was completely unaware that kids could go into a negative balance.
Lopp explained that in previous years she was in a difficult position and would like to pay it forward.
She wants to help the children in our area and hopes that you'll join her.
She and many other moms in the community wanted to know if and how they could pay off the negative balances. The answers is yes, you at home can help.
Each school has an account for lunch balances, you can send donations to any school of choice or you can make a donation to the district-wide account by mailing it to:
BSD7 Business Office
Lunch accounts
Po. Box 520
Lopp is hoping that members of the community can raise $5000 to help pay off lunch that's for kids.