Olympian Gracie Gold to headline ice show in Bozeman

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...ROADWAYS COULD BE SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY AT TIMES. WET ROADWAYS ARE LIKELY TO FREEZE OVER AND BECOME ICY SUNDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&