Olympian Gracie Gold to headline ice show in Bozeman

Bozeman- 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Gracie Gold is coming to the Treasure State.
Gold will perform in the Bozeman Figure Skating Clubs April 11, club ice show, “A Journey Through Music.”
Gold has made national headlines over the last few years after removing herself from competition before the 2018 Olympics to seek treatment for depression and an eating disorder.
Her return to the national stage took place this last week in Greensboro, North Carolina at the 2020 United States Figure Skating Championships. Gold was celebrated with a standing ovation after completing her long performance.
In addition to being an Olympian, Gold is a two time us national champion.
This performance will bring together skating clubs and fans from across Montana and the region for an on-ice spectacular showcasing the sport of figure skating.