GREAT FALLS – The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning covering much of Northcentral Montana that will last from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon.
The warning will go into effect at midnight Saturday, as the region can expect heavy snow ranging from two-to-five inches, with five-to-ten inches in the mountain areas.
Snow and strong winds are also projected for the Glacier area, with a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 9:00 PM.
Additionally, both Meagher and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6:00 AM Sunday.
There may be poor visibility throughout due to blowing snow and whiteout conditions, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph. NWS says driving can be hazardous as a result.
Over at Southwestern Montana, there will be a Wind Advisory starting at noon, Saturday. Gusts can start between 20-to-30 mph, but may go over 40 mph into the night.
You’re encouraged to schedule your day plans accordingly, especially if you’re driving in the areas at the times listed above.
Below is a video from NWS going further in-depth into the Blizzard Warning and its potential impacts:
For more information, you can go to the official NWS of Great Falls website.