Members of the military may have to stick to a strict ketogenic or “keto” diet, according to a proposal from Special Operations Command.
The Military Times reports that underwater dive-mission specialists, like those in SEALS, could be the first ones to go through the change in nutritional guidelines.
The recommendation came from an Ohio State University study that was done on cadets in the university’s Army ROTC program. The diet itself, which is high in fat and low in carbohydrates, forces the body to burn stored fats by removing sugar it’d normally use for energy, according to the study.
Lisa Sanders, the director of science and technology at USSOCOM, said the diet is meant to help military members with oxygen deprivation during diving operations, allowing them to stay underwater for longer periods of time.
However, those going through the diet would reportedly have to follow it strictly for the nutritional plan to be successful, including time off-duty. Additionally, military dining facilities would have to change their choices of produce and meat worldwide to accommodate the diet.
While there’s not much known about the costs of implementing such a diet, or the ethics involved, there is one known benefit: military members who take part would become lighter. They’d be able to carry more calories since fats weigh less, according to Kinesiologist Jeff Volek, author of the keto diet study.