Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. WIND GUSTS 40 KNOTS OR HIGHER. UNTIL 745 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113