Numerous ski resorts closed today citing blizzard like conditions and extreme cold

In total four areas were closed. Whitefish Ski Resort, Blacktail Ski Resort, Snowbowl, and The Great Divide Ski Area.
Whitefish said in a Facebook post “It’s a blizzard up here... all chairs will be closed today. Temperatures are in the negatives across the mountain and we're looking at a high of -9 at the summit with a wind chill factor as low as -52 and sustained winds at 33 mph.”
The Great Divide also said “We are CLOSED tomorrow Saturday February 9th due to extreme cold and windchills as low as -40 F. We will reopen for normal operation on Sunday February 10th. Thank you for your understanding.”
Blacktail cites the extreme cold conditions are the reasons they closed down. Their snow report says the temperatures are in the –teens and winds blowing up to 20 miles per hour.
Snowbowl also says they are closed because of high winds and extreme cold.
