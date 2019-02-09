Numerous ski resorts closed today citing blizzard like conditions and extreme cold

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 7 INCHES. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 2 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR NOAA WEATHER RADIO FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION, FORECASTS, AND WARNINGS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

