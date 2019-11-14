BOZEMAN, Mont. - With 42 deaths and nearly 2,200 cases of lung illness connected to vaping across the United States, parents, school administrators, and health officials are racing to fight the growing epidemic.
But a student-led Montana State University effort may be setting a precedent for how to make a students in schools.
Vape pens are like any electronic, such as a cell phone or battery, and need to be disposed of properly.
The best way to dispose of a vape pen is by turning it in to the proper place that can separate the cartridge from the pen.
If you're in Bozeman, head to the Office of Health Advancement at 1102 S. 6th Avenue to drop it off at the designated box in the lobby.
If you're in Missoula, head to the University of Montana's Curry Health Center.
If you live elsewhere or for additional help, call your local public health department.