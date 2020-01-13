BOZEMAN - Distinguished Montana State University alum Sarah Vowell will give a speech at MSU's fall 2020 convocation on Aug. 27.
Vowell has a lengthy list of accomplishments as a voice actress, bestselling author and social commentator.
The 1993 MSU alum is well-known for her voice role as Violet in Disney Pixar's "The Incredibles" in 2004 and "The Incredibles 2" in 2018. She's also made several late-night talkshow appearances as a social commentator.
Vowell is also a notable American nonfiction author, making it on the New York Times bestsellers list. She's also the author of the university's 2020 summer read "Lafayette in the Somewhat United States".
Vowell has contributed to numerous media publications in the past including: The New York Times op-ed, "This American Life" podcast, Salon.com, GQ, San Francisco Weekly, Spin and more.
“Sara Vowell’s story gives voice to what happens when talent and curiosity meet access to a land-grant education,” MSU President Waded Cruzado said in a release. “Montana State is hugely proud of her many accomplishments, and we are overjoyed to have her return to speak to our freshmen students.”