HELENA - The North Hills Fire just north of Helena has grown in size since it first broke out Friday.
Evacuation orders that began that same day are still in effect Sunday evening, as the blaze expanded from 100 to 2,600 acres over the weekend. Orders to leave the area now include those near the American Bar and Eldorado Heights subdivision, according to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.
The fire is descending on Black Sandy Loop, and everyone in the region should prepare themselves in case flames spread nearby. Residents on the west side of Hauser Dam Road, and in northeastern areas are also asked to evacuate the area.
Additionally, rescue officials have announced closures for several recreation sites, including the Black Sandy and White Sandy campgrounds.
If you live in any of the areas above and must evacuate, the American Red Cross of Montana (ARCM) recommends the following measures:
- Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.
- Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters, and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.
- Turn on exterior lights.
- Remove flammable items from decks and porches.
- Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.
- Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.
- Prepare an emergency kit and put it in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.
- Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.
ARCM will have a shelter open starting at 7:00 PM at the First Assembly of God Church, 2210 Dodge Avenue to help evacuation efforts with food donations, a safe place to stay and community resources.
Rescue crews, who continue to tackle the fire, said the fire could continue heading east and potentially jump the Missouri River.
Crews so far have reported no injuries or structure damage as of writing, though smoke from the blaze continues to fill the air. They’ve ordered air craft to assist with retardant drops all day, in efforts to contain the fire.