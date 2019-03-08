BOZEMAN - Montana State University is working with nearly two dozen structural engineers to evaluate flat-roofed buildings on campus after the roof of the fitness building collapsed Thursday.
According to an updated posted on MSU's website Friday, more than 40 buildings on campus will be assessed.
The North Gym of the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center is a top priority for the school. It is adjacent to, and connected to, the collapsed roof at the South Gym. It was constructed at the same time as the South Gym using the same methods and materials.
MSU says an assessment of the building "indicates that the North Gym’s roof is likely to fail as well."
The release goes on to say, "There is no reliable way to predict when--or if--a failure may happen, but the university is preparing for this possibility. Utilities will be isolated to prevent disruptions. Our MSU team will continue to monitor and assess the surrounding portions of the fitness center."
Grant Street near the fitness center is now closed as a precaution.
MSU says outside of the fitness area, no other structural concerns have been identified.
Classes and activities based in the building have been rescheduled and relocated.
MSU has not released information about whether the collapse was caused by heavy snowfall.
The school is expected to release another update Monday.