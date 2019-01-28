Norah Jones is the first major music act to announce tour dates in Montana this summer.
The singer is scheduled to perform at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Tuesday, July 23. Tickets go on sale Feb. 1 for $40-$99.50, plus fees. Find a link to the Facebook event by clicking here.
She'll then play the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Bonner on Wednesday, July 24. Click here for the event info and a link to tickets, which also go on sale Feb. 1. Tickets range from $45-$65, plus fees.
From the event info:
"Norah Jones first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described “moody little record” that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 Grammy Awards and signaling a paradigm shift away from the prevailing pop music of the time. Since then, Norah has sold 50 million albums worldwide and become a 9-time GRAMMY-winner. She has released a series of critically acclaimed and commercially successful solo albums—Feels Like Home (2004), Not Too Late (2007), The Fall (2009), Little Broken Hearts (2012), and Day Breaks (2016)—as well as albums with her collective bands The Little Willies and Puss N Boots. The 2010 compilation …Featuring Norah Jones showcased her incredible versatility by collecting her collaborations with artists as diverse as Willie Nelson, Outkast, Herbie Hancock, and Foo Fighters. Little Broken Hearts, produced by Danger Mouse, was a fascinating step in the artistic evolution of one of the music world’s most consistently intriguing singer-songwriters. With Day Breaks, Norah returned to her jazz roots while also proving her to be this era’s quintessential American artist, the purveyor of an unmistakably unique sound that weaves together the threads of several bedrock styles of American music: country, folk, rock, soul, jazz. Most recently, Jones has released a series of eclectic singles including collaborations with artists and friends such as Jeff Tweedy and Thomas Bartlett."