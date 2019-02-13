$59 nonstop flight out of Bozeman to LA announced

BOZEMAN- Allegiant airlines has announced yesterday service between Bozeman and Los Angeles International Airport starting June 5, 2019.
The company says as celebration of the new route they will be selling $59 flights each way from Bozeman to Los Angeles.
Making for a cheap start to summer vacation.
“We’re very excited to connect these two destinations this summer,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.
This new route also brings travelers from Southern California to Bozeman.
“Well when we look at any additional seats into Montana for us here in Bozeman we estimate that each additional passenger generates about $1000 of economic impact for the area,” Brian Sprenger Airport Director said in a previous report to Wake Up Montana.
The new flight will operate twice weekly and is nonstop.
