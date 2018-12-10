BOZEMAN - Most nights at the brewery are for friends and family, but on Sundays at Bozeman Brewing Company, you get the chance to drink for others.
The brewery hosts a weekly nonprofit night - called "Sunday FUN-day" - that supports community groups, from Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter to reproductive health provider Bridgercare. Fifty cents for every pint goes to the nonprofit.
On Sunday, those profits went to Montana Food Bank Network's Hops for Hunger initiative, a statewide partnership that utilizes local breweries to support families and veterans through food assistance.
"What's really special about the brewing industry - and especially in a town like Bozeman - is people really come together," says Alicia Singer, a marketing representative for the brewery.
For Singer, those words are especially true. Her husband, Dan, is the Quality Manager and a Cellarman for the brewery, and for her it's become less like a business and more like a family.
Being able to fundraise for nonprofits like the Montana Food Bank Network has a special meaning for the brewery, which Singer explains has always been a "family place."
"That's what we're really about here: is family and camaraderie and partnering with others in the community," she says.
Customers don’t need to do anything but show up at the brewery on Sunday, and their money will automatically be donated to the cause.
“If we’re able to support other great nonprofits in the community to go towards something great," Singer asserts, "what a special treat that is for a business in this town. And if it’s surrounded by beer, that’s even better.”
If your nonprofit wants to be a part of the brewery's fundraising, you can email them at info@bozemanbrewing.com.