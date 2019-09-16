2019 nomination process open for Bozeman beautification awards

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman Beautification Board is getting ready to except some nominations for work that helps make Bozeman the beautiful place it is.
People around the community spend countless hours doing service projects to better our area.
If you’ve spent the summer with your shovel planting flowers or with a hammer and nails building little libraries the board wants to know.
Renovations, new builds, landscaping, or public art if you had a hand in it or have a friend who contributed in an extraordinary way of making Bozeman beautiful you can recognize them with an award.
There are multiple categories that you can enter from Boldly Bozeman to Art All Around.
Here is the full list of categories for nominations,
Boldly Bozeman— Surprise us! Nominate your fabulous fence, Little Libraries, and innovative projects with unique features or elements that set them apart from similar structures, uses and building forms.
Density by Design— Multi-family and mixed-use developments.
This is Home — Single-family projects, including accessory dwelling units.
Sustainable Style — Projects that make use of and promote sustainability, green building and new energy technologies.
Neighborhood Revitalization — Projects that involve the preservation and adaptive reuse of historic buildings.
Active Spaces — Projects that activate public spaces in a way that creates interaction, discourse and community.
Art All Around – Projects that involve murals, sculpture and other forms of art in the public realm.
Building Well, Living Well – Projects that promote community health through active living, access to healthy food and transit, or walkability.
Neighborhood Gem – Projects that exemplify the unique character of their neighborhoods and are recognized by the community as local treasures.
Landscapes in Focus – Projects that involve extensive and creative landscape design.
Inviting Outdoor Space – Nominate an outdoor space that welcomes or inspires!
Innovative Infill – Commercial or residential projects that add valuable space or meet a need within our city limits and existing neighborhoods.
Young Bozeman – Projects by kids or for kids!
The Bozeman Beautification Board has been recognizing outstanding beautification efforts in the city since 1997. This is a long-standing tradition in the area
Awards will be given out Wednesday, November, 13 at the Baxter Hotel.
You can send in a nomination here.