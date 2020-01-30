No one inside when Bozeman trailer catches fire

BOZEMAN - In Southwest Montana, multiple fire crews worked to contain a structure fire near Bozeman on Thursday.
The Hyalite Fire Department responded to an abandoned structure fire on Gooch Hill Road just after 5 PM, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The abandoned structure is located near the Ramshorn Peak Lane intersection within the Hyalite Fire District.
Fire crews say no one was inside when it caught fire.
It took fire crews approximately two hours to put out the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.