BOZEMAN- Bozeman Fire posted to their Facebook page about a structure fire on the 300 block of Mineral Ave. in Bozeman yesterday afternoon.

Bozeman Police confirmed heavy fire in the rear corner of a home.

No one was home at the time the fire broke out, no one was injured.

Bozeman Fire was able to quickly get the fire under control and extinguish the flames.

*The fire is currently under investigation.