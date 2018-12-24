GARDINER - As Republicans and Democrats continue battling over border wall funding in D.C., a partial government shutdown has gone into effect around the nation. Here's what it means for the nation's first national park.
Just in time for Christmas, the government shutdown is closing many park services, as eight out of ten National Park Service employees nationwide will stay at home without pay for the holidays, according to the Associated Press.
With the park open but guidance lacking, madness can ensue. During a three day government shutdown in January, a snowmobiler on a guided tour through Yellowstone drove too close to Old Faithful. Similar instances of misguided visitors threatening park property were reported at other national parks during the same shutdown.
A shop employee in Yellowstone over the weekend claimed the problem with NPS's services being shut down is visitors simply don't do their research, and then assume they can do anything.
But Yellowstone is better off than other parks. As some national parks are shutting down all nonvital functions, funding from an anonymous concessions source is providing road grooming to allow for oversnow access to the interior of Yellowstone.
The only official park staff left on the grounds are law enforcement and emergency services. Services deemed nonessential, like social media and the public affairs office, will remain closed at Yellowstone until the government reopens.