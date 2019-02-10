A family on Edith Street in Missoula awoke to a large thud Saturday morning. Turns out it was a massive pine tree falling into their home.
Neighbors say it happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday. They said no one was injured in the incident and the tree mostly took out the front porch, but also left a giant hole in the attack.
A tree service came Saturday to remove the tree from the home, but left a lot of cleanup for next week. They said it was so cold they had trouble getting their equipment to work.
Crews at the National Weather Service in Missoula said at that time wind gusts were registering at 31 miles per hour at the airport, but they suspect the wind was even stronger in town.