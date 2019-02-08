Vandalism at a Eureka fishing access site will cost taxpayers at least $1,000.
Region 4 of Montana's Fish Wildlife and Parks went public with the vandalism Friday on Facebook.
It was spotted at the Eureka Reservoir Fishing Access Site.
The suspect the vandalism happened sometime between January 22-26.
They estimate materials and labor to clean up the vandalism will cost at least $1,000.
FWP is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 1-800-TIPMONT. Callers are kept confidential and a reward is possible.