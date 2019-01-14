Sentinel High School in Missoula is locked down Monday morning after contractors found a loaded magazine on campus.
Police Sargent Travis Welsh said construction workers found the ammunition on the south east side of the building. They notified the school and police.
Missoula County Public Schools officials confirm students are locked down in the building and Welsh said police are establishing a perimeter around the school while they investigate.
One parent of Sentinel students is posting updates on Twitter about the lockdown.
Doug writes: "Texting with your kids during an active lockdown sucks. Completely sucks."
UPDATE: Sentinel High School issued the following notice:
Good morning Sentinel Families:
This morning, a loaded ammunition clip fitting a handgun was found laying on the ground within a hallway at Sentinel High School. The ammunition was turned into the office and we immediately started an investigation to identify the source of ammunition and look for a possible weapon. We have initiated a lockdown during this investigation to protect students and staff.
A Lockdown involves a “no one in, no one out” scenario. During a lockdown, we will notify parents by email, text & phone. Our main doors will be locked and a sign will indicate NO ENTRY. Students will not be dismissed until we issue an ALL CLEAR.
We will follow up with details as we have more information.
Sincerely,
Ted Fuller
Principal
Sentinel High School