Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW AND VERY COLD WIND CHILLS OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ACROSS CENTRAL PORTIONS OF BEAVERHEAD, MADISON, AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. ANOTHER 2 TO 4 INCHES EXPECTED IN THE SOUTHERN VALLEYS, BUT 5 TO 7 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO OCCURRING. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&

