BOZEMAN - Gallatin County Search and Rescuers are being hailed as heroes after they rescued a father and son who were lost in the wilderness in the bitter cold Tuesday.
A team of 20 snowmobilers and skiers headed out after a Utah woman called to report her husband and 12-year-old son were overdue from a hiking trip in the Spanish Peaks area near Big Sky.
The search started around 6:30 PM and search crews faced heavy snow and below zero temperatures. About three hours into the search the 12-year-old boy was located. He was disoriented and hypothermic.
His father was found a couple of hours later, after midnight, rescuers on skis. He was conscious but also suffering from hypothermia.
The two became separated after walking in deep snow.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital and later transported to the University of Utah burn center to be treated for frostbite.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said if rescue crews wouldn't have located the man and his son there's no way they would have survived.
""I don't care if you're a search and rescue volunteer, or deputy sheriff, law enforcement person. You do this for one reason and that was yesterday," he said Wednesday. "That was to help people and to save lives. And we did. And I can't tell you how awesome that is."
Sheriff Gootkin thanked all those who responded to the incident last night. One of those people, a Search and Rescue volunteer, was struck in a hit-and-run while driving in the search area. Bozeman Police are asking for information on the suspect.