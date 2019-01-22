Sen. Steve Daines is requesting a field hearing in Montana to explore the growing issue of missing and murdered indigenous people.
The Republican from Montana wrote to the chairman and vice chairman of the Committee on Indian Affairs Tuesday asking for the meeting.
He noted that May 5th is marked as a national day of awareness to shed light on the number of native women who go missing or are murdered.
His letter lists several women by name who have made headlines for years in Montana. Cases like Henny Scott who was found dead on December 28 near Lodge Grass, 15 days after she was reported missing.