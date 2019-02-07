A crew from Timberline Auto Center in Libby rescued a deer that fell through a pond Thursday morning.
Gary Beach said the General Manager's wife called them on her way home after seeing the deer. The pond is the old settling pond for the lumber mill. Some of the employees are local firefighters so they stopped by to see how they could help.
Gary ultimately lassoed the deer and pulled her out. Ryan Andreessen and Dan Davis also helped out.
Rima Austin shared this video on Facebook. We are re-posting it with her permission.