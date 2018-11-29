Groups throughout the Gallatin Valley are preparing for Bozeman's annual Christmas Stroll. It takes place Saturday, December 1. There are events planned from 8 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.
Downtown Bozeman describes the event as fun for the whole family.
The group's website says, "Bring the whole family to ride on the hay wagons, get your picture taken with Santa Claus, watch the lighting ceremony of the downtown decorations, check out the gingerbread house contest display, sing Christmas carols, grab a bite to eat from one of over 40 non-profit food vendors or do some Christmas gift shopping. The Christmas Stroll is the place to find it all!"
While the Christmas Stroll is free, purchasing a $4 button helps support the event.