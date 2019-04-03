Authorities search for escapee from Great Falls pre-release center

Authorities are searching for an escapee in Cascade County, after he did not return to a pre-release center.
It was discovered that Casey Lee Tetzlaff did not return early Wednesday morning.
He has a history of criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and theft.
He has several tattoos, including one on his chest that says "Misty" along with a heart and a rose. On his right leg, there is a tattoo with the word "Dad" and a cross. He also has a "Misty" tattoo on his neck.
Tetzlaff is described as a Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him or know where he might be, you're asked to call law enforcement.