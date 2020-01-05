BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's the start of a new year, and Gallatin County is kicking off 2020 with a focus on safety, reminding residents about its community notification system.
Anyone subscribed to the system received an annual update email on Friday, with Gallatin County Chief of Emergency Management & Fire, Patrick Lonergan, reminding subscribers about the benefits of the system, looking back on the 2019 year, and encouraging them to get others signed up.
The program allows anyone in Gallatin County and the surrounding areas to get the most up-to-date information when an emergency is underway.
In 2019, four emergency messages were sent out, including a lost elderly subject, the Montana State University roof collapses, the shelter-in-place incident at MSU over the summer, and a barricaded subject in the county.
Around 4,300 individual people are currently registered for the system, along with nearly 25,000 MSU employees and students.
If you'd like to sign up for Gallatin County's community notification system, click here.