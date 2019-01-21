Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH IN THE LOWER VALLEYS, INCLUDING THE BOZEMAN AND HELENA AREAS WITH 2 TO 4 INCHES OF NEW SNOW ACCUMULATION IN THE MOUNTAINS TODAY. NORTHWEST WINDS INCREASE THIS MORNING AND COULD LOCALLY GUST TO AROUND 35 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, PRODUCING SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY ACROSS NORRIS HILL AND MONIDA PASS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&