New signal lights in Bozeman could cause delays
BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman will start to install a light signal at the intersection of Highland and Ellis on Monday, September 23. 

During this project partial closures and detours could cause delays in traffic.

Detour signs will be in place. 

The city is asking drivers in the area to use other routes. 

Crews will be working Monday through Friday.

The expected sequence of closures is as follows:

Closure Area 

 Starting Date

 Duration (approx.)

 Reason for Closure

 West Leg of Ellis

9/23/19 

 1 day

Median Removal 

 East Leg of Ellis

9/24/19 

 7 days

 Stormwater, Electrical, Concrete work

 South leg of Highland

week of Sept 30 

 8 days

 Installation of Stormwater, Electrical, Concrete, Asphalt

 Minor closures of corners of intersection

 

 

 Completion of Electrical, Concrete, Asphalt work

