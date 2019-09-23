New signal lights in Bozeman could cause delays

BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman will start to install a light signal at the intersection of Highland and Ellis on Monday, September 23.
During this project partial closures and detours could cause delays in traffic.
Detour signs will be in place.
The city is asking drivers in the area to use other routes.
Crews will be working Monday through Friday.
The expected sequence of closures is as follows:
Closure Area
Starting Date
Duration (approx.)
Reason for Closure
West Leg of Ellis
9/23/19
1 day
Median Removal
East Leg of Ellis
9/24/19
7 days
Stormwater, Electrical, Concrete work
South leg of Highland
week of Sept 30
8 days
Installation of Stormwater, Electrical, Concrete, Asphalt
Minor closures of corners of intersection
Completion of Electrical, Concrete, Asphalt work
More information can be found here.