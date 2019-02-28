New shop in downtown Bozeman with ties to community

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 28 2019 AT 04:38 AM AVALANCHE WARNING THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS CONTINUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE SOUTHERN GALLATIN AND SOUTHERN MADISON RANGES, THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE, THE CENTENNIAL RANGE, AND THE MOUNTAINS AROUND COOKE CITY. HEAVY SNOWFALL AND STRONG WIND ARE CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406-587-6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON FEBRUARY 29, 2019.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 545 PM MST FRIDAY. * AT 3 PM, GALLATIN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT AN ICE JAM ON THE GALLATIN RIVER NEAR LOGAN WAS CAUSING WATER TO BACKUP ONTO LOGAN TRIDENT ROAD NORTHEAST OF THE BRIDGE. REMAIN VIGILANT, AS ADDITIONAL WATER RISES FROM THIS ICE JAM COULD OCCUR RAPIDLY WITH LITTLE WARNING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... LOGAN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&