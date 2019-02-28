New shop in downtown Bozeman with ties to community

BOZEMAN- A new Bozeman boutique soon to open called AshleyCole has deep ties to the community.
Owner Ashley Cloninger is granddaughter to Joe Billion owner of the Billion Auto Group.
Cloninger is returning to Bozeman to start her business after living on the east coast.
Cloninger and her group of four friends are opening AshleyCole in downtown Bozeman on Main.
The mission of the store is to seek and help women express themselves through effortless, creative and individual styling needs.
They invite the city down to the store for the grand opening party on Thursday, February 28th from 6 to 8 P.M.
That address is- 223 E. MAIN ST. BOZEMAN, MT 59715