BOZEMAN - Ten years after a natural gas explosion that destroyed part of downtown Bozeman and took the life of one woman, the future of the still-vacant space is starting to become more clear.
While three of the four buildings that were demolished have been rebuilt, the void still serves as a daily reminder of the deadly gas explosion on March 5, 2009.
But construction has finally begun on a four-story, multi-use 33,000-square-foot structure at 233 E. Main Street, with plans to name it the Osborne Building.
Sarah Rosenberg, an associate planner for the city, says Main Street is the "hustle and bustle" of the Bozeman. With the vacancy, Rosenberg says citizens are being affected.
"It does make an impact. It makes an impact of how the downtown feels, it makes an impact on the local economy, of being able to have a business in there," she says.
Construction is now underway for the new Osborne building.
The concept for the building was developed by a team of local businessmen who wanted the space to serve the community. A non-profit serving low-income communities, along with startups and small businesses, will fill the third and fourth floors, with a restaurant and retail space slotted for the bottom levels.
According to a press release from nonprofit financing company MoFi, despite the rapid property development in the county, the lot proved difficult to fill.
That might be due in part to the area's historic nature, according to Rosenberg. Historic districts require strict guidelines, and as one of the last buildings to go into Bozeman's main drag, this case was especially well-vetted.
"When you have a historic district," she explains, "you have to review it in a level of scrutiny different than other parts of the neighborhood. What characteristics of it show what is new, but can honor kind of what is traditional and historic?"
Many in Bozeman hope that filling the space will take a painful reminder of loss and heal the scar left behind by the explosion.
"It's exciting... I think once that it's this like unified, complete streetscape, it will just feel great down there," says Rosenberg.