New Museum of the Rockies exhibit to showcase pythons, turtles, and alligators

BOZEMAN- The Museum of the Rockies at Montana State University is set to open a new exhibit Saturday, January 25.
The exhibit which is titled, “Reptiles: The beautiful and the deadly,” will present you with the opportunity to “milk” a viper, learn to speak croc, and test your knowledge with “Turtle Trivia” or “Lizard Wizard.”
A living collection of animals will be on display from January 25 through September 13 with an experienced zoo professionals on hand at all times to care for the animals.
Snake-necked Turtle, a Green Tree Python and a Burmese Python are just a few members of the reptile family that you'll have the opportunity to see up close.
