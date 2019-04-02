New Law and Justice Center for Gallatin County in talks

BOZEMAN- An old conversation is rearing its head again in Gallatin County.
The need for a new Law and Justice Center has been proposed in the past and voted down by Gallatin County voters.
But this time the conversation has a sense of urgency.
With structural issues in older buildings recently becoming prevalent in Gallatin County, the commissioners say now is a good time to start talking about a new building.
The existing Law and Justice Center is a refurbished Catholic high school.
The remodeling done to the building served its purpose, the commissioners say we can continue down the path we are on or just kick the can until it becomes a bigger problem.
The building itself no longer can support the growing Gallatin County area, eventually, a courtroom for a fourth judge is going to be needed which the current building does not allow for.
“The county bought it 40 years ago and we been using it ever since it’s been a good building for the purposes but now it’s old it’s unsafe,” Gallatin Commissioner Joe Skinner said.
Commissioners are intending to have a draft design plan together with written language for the ballot measure by August.
Once the language has been voted upon the goal is to have it on the up-and-coming ballot for the public to vote on.