BOZEMAN- The booming Gallatin Valley housing market is getting the television treatment on a new HGTV show airing now called "Mountain Mamas."
The show follows two Montanans, Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes, as they use people's real budgets to complete renovations.
The goal is to not only stay under budget but to help the new homeowners improve the resale value of the home.
On top of working with a realistic budget to purchase and renovate the homes, the show also highlights the Treasure State.
The Mountain Mamas will incorporate local touches such as a 100-year-old reclaimed barn door or a local craft brew.
“Montana is definitely the third leg of the chair, the third co-star of the show,” Wickens said. “It’s a really special place to live in and call home.”
Wickens, whose kids are fifth-generation Montana ranchers, is working hard to protect the history and the legacy of the Treasure State.
“One way that we're able to bring Montana into our designs and renovations by utilizing so many of the craftsmen that live here, as well as the reclaimed lumber mill [wood] and being able to bring back a little history back to life by using wood into projects,” Wickens said. “That’s one way to add the rustic element and bring something that has a little bit of a story to these renovations.”
The DIY team are brokers, contractors, interior designers and, now HGTV stars.
“I think we just we’re focused enough to know what,” Wheat Hughes said, “we just didn’t give up, this is the visual of us (climbing ladders) we kept working our tails off to get here.”
The two say they work hard to renovate homes into a space they can be comfortable in, along with a piece of the Montana dream.
The show airs on HGTV on Saturdays and is available on multiple streaming platforms.
You can find the show schedule here.